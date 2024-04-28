KOK Price Down 31.9% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $202,157.00 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,651.23 or 0.99978393 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012579 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012606 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00106779 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00365345 USD and is down -35.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $165,531.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.