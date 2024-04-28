Kujira (KUJI) Price Tops $1.89 on Exchanges

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00002970 BTC on exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $205.79 million and $360,478.41 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.89755938 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $383,779.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

