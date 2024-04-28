Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Posts Earnings Results

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.47% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Lazard stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 798,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,363. Lazard has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $42.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

