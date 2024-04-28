Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,836 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth $310,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.2% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.2% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 116,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 268,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,311. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.82. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

