Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Accenture by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 21.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $308.01. 3,371,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,314. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.14. The company has a market cap of $206.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,490 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,664 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.