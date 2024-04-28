Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,558 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSLX traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,734. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.77%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.