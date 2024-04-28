Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $162.43. 5,649,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,594,313. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

