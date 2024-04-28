Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Hercules Capital worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 222,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 297,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.07. 830,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,190. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.34. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

HTGC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

