Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,047 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 559,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 38,921 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $2,040,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Investment by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.19. The company had a trading volume of 104,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,400. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 80.68%. The company had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.04 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

