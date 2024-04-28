Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $2.39 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 makes up 0.7% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.29% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SDS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.53. 10,097,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,385,912. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

