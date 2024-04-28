Lisk (LSK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $243.99 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00002692 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $243.99 million and $17.63 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001596 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001254 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001287 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.