Little House Capital LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,847,000 after buying an additional 111,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,823,000 after buying an additional 47,258 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,431,000 after buying an additional 781,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28,603.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,417,360,000 after buying an additional 1,488,813 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,168,000 after buying an additional 71,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,906 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $343.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,735. The stock has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $382.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

