Little House Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,611,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.81 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

