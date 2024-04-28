Marco Investment Management LLC Has $19.86 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.0% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded up $7.52 on Friday, reaching $427.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,322,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,007. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $428.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.27 and a 200-day moving average of $370.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.