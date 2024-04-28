Marco Investment Management LLC Has $8.84 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.45. 3,041,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.67.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

