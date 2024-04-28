MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-3.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.20-3.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. 455,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,171. The company has a market cap of $565.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.69. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 7,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clint Moore sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $124,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,329.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

