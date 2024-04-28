McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $111.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $86.26 and a one year high of $130.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.41.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on MGRC

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.