McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) is Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 2.7% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,919,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in McKesson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.50.

Shares of MCK stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $543.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,786. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $352.34 and a twelve month high of $544.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.15 and a 200-day moving average of $489.95.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

