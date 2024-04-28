Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 30,468 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,468 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $27,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

MUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,049,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,670. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

