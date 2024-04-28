Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 55,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 691,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $207,662,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $443.29. The stock had a trading volume of 32,645,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,233,678. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $494.48 and a 200 day moving average of $404.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.85 and a 12-month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $958,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,883.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,349,148 shares of company stock valued at $649,552,559 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.18.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

