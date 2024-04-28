Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.7% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,574,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,349,148 shares of company stock worth $649,552,559 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of META stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $443.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,645,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,233,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $494.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.18.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

