MGO Private Wealth LLC Has $426,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $6.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $304.07. 2,007,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,688. The company has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 844.66, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.71 and a 200 day moving average of $268.72. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

