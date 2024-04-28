MGO Private Wealth LLC Sells 978 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

MGO Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 190,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $891,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. 925,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,917. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $39.97.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

