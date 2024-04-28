MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Up 193.8% in April

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a growth of 193.8% from the March 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MGYOY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. 30,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,060. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $6.51.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile
