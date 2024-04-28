MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Up 193.8% in April

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a growth of 193.8% from the March 31st total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGYOY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.13. 30,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,060. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Company Profile

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

