Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Moncler Stock Performance

Shares of MONRY stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11. Moncler has a 12 month low of $50.79 and a 12 month high of $78.29.

Moncler Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.8809 per share. This is a boost from Moncler’s previous dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

