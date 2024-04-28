Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,251 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 3.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 876.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

FHLC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.61. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.93.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

