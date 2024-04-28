Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,189 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $177.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,672. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.01. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $129.60 and a 52 week high of $184.88.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.