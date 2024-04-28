Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases 89 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $8.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.90. 1,599,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.44 and its 200-day moving average is $226.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $274.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

