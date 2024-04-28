Monumental Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,022 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises 1.6% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUTY. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 148.2% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 101,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 60,620 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,841 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 142,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 42,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,694,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

FUTY stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $42.69. The company had a trading volume of 86,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,545. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.