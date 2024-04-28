Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Mullen Group Price Performance

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.76. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$16.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.20.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mullen Group

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.