Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
Mullen Group Price Performance
Shares of MTL opened at C$13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.76. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$16.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.20.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.3498623 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
