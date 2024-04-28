Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 288 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.7% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,621,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 971,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,934,000 after acquiring an additional 192,408 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.73. The stock had a trading volume of 892,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,408. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.