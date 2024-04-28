Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $327.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.14 and a 200-day moving average of $307.95. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $241.20 and a twelve month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

