Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 28,668,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,953,860. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $298.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.