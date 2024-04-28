Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Newell Brands Stock Up 12.2 %

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,823,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,482. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NWL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

