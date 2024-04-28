NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

NNN REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. NNN REIT has a payout ratio of 110.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NNN REIT to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.5%.

NNN REIT Stock Down 0.7 %

NNN stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NNN REIT has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00.

NNN REIT Company Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

