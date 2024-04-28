Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $107,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.66. 1,164,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,894. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of -171.28 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.