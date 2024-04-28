NXM (NXM) Hits Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011607 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001403 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,309.37 or 1.00146623 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013740 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012568 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00105244 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

