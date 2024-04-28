Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 183.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

OHI opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

