Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 183.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.6 %
OHI opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $34.77.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
