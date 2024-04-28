Omnia Family Wealth LLC Purchases 14,324 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.3% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $48.88. 9,166,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,568,128. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

