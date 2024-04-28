Once Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Once Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Tesla makes up about 1.1% of Once Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $168.29. 109,309,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,050,800. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $536.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

