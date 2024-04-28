PancakeSwap Price Reaches $2.77 on Major Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $727.77 million and approximately $21.77 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $2.77 or 0.00004364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 389,822,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,283,252 tokens. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is blog.pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

