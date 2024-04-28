Paradiem LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Paradiem LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,783 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $23.94. 14,185,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,237. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $26.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

