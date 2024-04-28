Paradiem LLC Has $3.85 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Paradiem LLC lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,660 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,803,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,715,114,000 after buying an additional 19,576,719 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Copart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

CPRT traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,554,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,305. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.