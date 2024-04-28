Paradiem LLC Purchases New Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,685 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.08% of Celestica at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at $1,422,000. Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the third quarter valued at $2,452,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 82.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 374,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 169,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,831,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Celestica by 1,604.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 140,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132,033 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celestica from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

NYSE:CLS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.46. 3,271,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,659. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.22. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

