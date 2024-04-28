Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $58.47 and a 52 week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

