PGGM Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,279,000 after purchasing an additional 392,945 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,929,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,626,000 after purchasing an additional 182,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,526,000 after acquiring an additional 89,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,048,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,793,000 after acquiring an additional 60,228 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.14. 815,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,469. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.86 and a 12 month high of $251.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 305.15%. The business had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $361,499.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,744.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.61, for a total transaction of $53,937.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,407.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.