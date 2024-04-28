PGGM Investments Has $8.13 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.13. 722,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,684. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

