PGGM Investments Has $8.30 Million Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,030. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

