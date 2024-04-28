PGGM Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $13,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,359,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,359,000 after acquiring an additional 225,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,525,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,789,000 after acquiring an additional 47,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after buying an additional 168,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after buying an additional 279,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,383,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after buying an additional 55,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CCEP traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $71.50. 1,057,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

