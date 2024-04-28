PGGM Investments Sells 486 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CDW were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $720,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CDW traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,743. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.25 and its 200-day moving average is $228.55. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $162.59 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

